Manny Machado in Cooperstown one day? That is a lock to happen for the San Diego Padres star third baseman if you ask MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi said on Tuesday during an appearance on the MLB Network that Machado, who will be turning 33 years old in July, will have the resume of a Baseball Hall of Famer once it is all said and done in the player's career.

“He is now on pace to have the most hits by any third baseman ever through his age 32 season,” Morosi said about Machado. “He's going to pass George Brett. He'll pass Mike Schmidt. He'll pass Adrian Beltran. He'll pass all the third basemen ever by that age,” added Morosi, who doubled down on Machado's Hall of Fame credentials by highlighting the Padres star infielder's resume against that of Schmidt's.

“He's about to pass, again, Mike Schmidt, the man that many of us consider the best pure power hitting third baseman ever, he's about to pass him with four more and five more home runs. We're talking about quite simply one of the best third basemen ever, Morosi continued.

The qualifications of certain players for the Baseball Hall of Fame are often a fun conversation to have, which could be the case for Machado. In any case, he does have a solid career to date, with six All-Star nods to his name in addition to two Gold Glove Awards, and two Silver Slugger Awards.

And among all active players in the big leagues, Machado is fifth with a career bWAR of 58.8. Those in front of him on that list are Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers.

Machado can further strengthen his Hall of Fame case if he could at least win a World Series, earn an MVP award, or reach the 500 home run plateau. Staying healthy will be a big plus for Machado, as he looks to add to his baseball resume.