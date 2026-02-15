Playing for the San Diego Padres, Manny Machado will be doing anything in his power to help take down the Los Angeles Dodgers and win the NL West. However, there's one thing Machado can't help admire from the rival organization.

The Dodgers have drawn the ire of many for their free agency spending, with some even calling for a salary cap. Machado is not one of those people. He thinks how Los Angeles has operated is great for the game and thinks more teams should follow suit, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“This is f***ing great for the game, honestly,” Machado said. “I think every team should be doing it.”

“I think our game is very good at what we're doing,” he continued. “There's a lot of money being made. Look what's going on with the game. The last five years, it's been great. …I think a lot of teams have the ability to do what the Dodgers are doing.”

After already having players like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers spent big in free agency again to bring in Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz this offseason. Now, their payroll sits at a league-leading $394 million, via Fangraphs. The next closest team, the New York Mets, is still $30 million below the Dodgers.

As for the Padres, they sit at ninth in payroll at just under $220 million. With over a $100 million difference in payrolls, San Diego is playing behind the eight ball. Now imagine the Dodgers facing a team like the Miami Marlins, who are dead last in payroll at $73 million.

It'll be difficult for every owner to spend like the Dodgers, but Machado at least thinks more than one franchise is capable of paying up. He doesn't want a salary cap in place so teams are more incentivized to take the Dodgers' approach.