The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a high-stakes offseason as they aggressively pursue a contract extension for franchise icon Mike Evans while preparing for a significant defensive transition.

Head coach Todd Bowles has publicly expressed his desire for the legendary receiver to return, noting that Evans' legacy in Tampa is undeniable.

However, insiders suggest that Evans is focused on joining a contender with a proven quarterback and offensive system.

While the organization is making a strong push to retain him, the interest he could receive in free agency might lure the star to finish his career elsewhere, potentially leaving a substantial void in the Buccaneers' deep receiving room.

At the same time, attention is turning to the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly following a historic Combine performance from Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

Evaluated as a transformative testing marvel, Styles has emerged as a popular projection for Tampa Bay due to his unique ability to transition between off-ball linebacker and deep safety.

His hybrid skill set is ideal for a Bowles-led defense that relies on pre-snap disguises and complex pressure looks, making him a potential future anchor of the second level.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tim Crean of ClutchPoints highlights Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy as a rising talent for the Buccaneers. Despite an injury history that has kept him under the radar for some, McCoy's pre-injury tape is widely regarded as some of the most impressive for a perimeter defender in this draft class.

Crean notes that McCoy possesses the “lockdown archetype” traits that professional scouts covet, particularly his fluid hips and elite ability to anticipate routes before they break. For a Tampa Bay defense that often requires its cornerbacks to excel in man-coverage schemes, McCoy represents an ideal schematic fit.

If his medical evaluations at the Combine and Pro Day confirm that he has returned to full health, his length and vertical contested-catch ability could make him one of the most significant payoff swings in the middle of the first round.

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

NFL Network lead analyst Daniel Jeremiah emphasizes Sonny Styles' elite athleticism and projects the Buckeye star as a centerpiece for Tampa Bay's defensive rebuild. Jeremiah points out that Styles' Combine performance, featuring an impressive vertical leap and a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at nearly 245 pounds, solidified his status as a blue-chip prospect.

According to Jeremiah, Styles is the ultimate weapon for Todd Bowles because he can present one defensive look before the snap and execute another without changing personnel. Whether aligning in the box to stop the run or dropping into coverage, Styles combines the range and fluidity of a safety with a linebacker’s frame.

Jeremiah believes this presents an ideal opportunity to secure a successor for Lavonte David, providing the Buccaneers with a high-IQ leader who can eventually become the primary communicator for the defense.

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Gabriel Kahaian from the Buccaneers.com takes an upside-driven approach in the latest Mock Draft roundup by linking Texas A&M edge defender Cashius Howell to the Buccaneers. He notes that while Howell may lack prototypical arm length, Tampa Bay has consistently prioritized explosive get-off and bend over traditional measurements, citing Calijah Kancey as a successful precedent.

Howell was one of the most disruptive players in the SEC, utilizing a low center of gravity and elite bend to slip under the reach of larger offensive tackles. He also suggests that Howell’s ability to flatten his arc toward the pocket would add much-needed speed to the Buccaneers' defensive rotation. Paired with Yaya Diaby, Howell could provide Tampa Bay with a young, agile tandem capable of pressuring NFC South quarterbacks for years to come.

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

ESPN’s Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. diverges from the common projection of Sonny Styles to associate Georgia linebacker CJ Allen with the Buccaneers. In his latest mock draft, Kiper emphasizes that Allen is one of the most promising three-down linebackers in the 2026 class, possessing the necessary size and instinctual processing speed to lead an NFL defense.

Kiper argues that Allen’s ability to diagnose play designs quickly and close in on ball carriers makes him a perfect fit for a team looking to revitalize its front seven.

While Styles offers more versatility as a hybrid player, Kiper believes Allen is the superior pure linebacker prospect, showcasing elite gap discipline and the power to take on downhill blockers in the run game.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

In a post-Combine shift, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has begun projecting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as a surprise first-round target for the Buccaneers.

Sadiq made history in Indianapolis as the first tight end to ever record a sub-4.4 40-yard dash while also posting a 43.5-inch vertical jump.

Analysts at CBS suggest that these rare athletic traits make him a vertical-mismatch nightmare, a role Baker Mayfield could use him in as a primary receiving weapon.

With Mike Evans' future uncertain and the tight end room needing an infusion of speed, Sadiq represents a dynamic alternative who can stretch the middle of the field and serve as a dominant red-zone target.

His ability to line up as a big slot would add a new layer of complexity to the Buccaneers' offensive scheme.