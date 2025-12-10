The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major free agency splash when they signed closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year contract. San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller is going to need to get active to stay afloat in the NL West race.

It's no surprise that the Dodgers are spending, even after winning back-to-back World Series titles. Preller certainly isn't shocked by Los Angeles' latest addition. While he knows the division race will become more difficult, the GM is focused solely on moving San Diego forward, via 97.3 The Fan.

“It's expected,” Preller said. “It feels like there's always talent coming into the NL West. It speaks to the competitiveness around the National League. The Dodgers specifically last two years have represented the National League and won the World Series. There's teams that are hungry to win and put the resources towards that. We understand that.

“Our focus continues to be on what we need to do to get better,” he continued. “The last two years we've been close, but it hasn't been good enough. As a group we've talked about how we can take another step knowing that other teams are going to add. We're going to continually look to get better and find ways to take another step or two, which we need to get to to bring a World Series to San Diego.”

Article Continues Below

.@SammyLev asked AJ Preller his thoughts on the Dodgers' offseason moves after today's signing of Edwin Diaz: pic.twitter.com/c2RpFXOYBS — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) December 9, 2025

The Padres have reached the playoffs each of the last two seasons. However, they haven't advanced past the National League Division Series. San Diego did reach the National League Championship series in 2022. However, they were defeated 4-1 by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Still, this is a Padres team built ready to compete now. Preller is considering all options as he looks to move San Diego forward. He is well aware the Dodgers aren't messing around as they chase a threepeat.