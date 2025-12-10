The San Diego Padres were dealt a devastating blow after the 2025 MLB season when it was revealed that Yu Darvish would require UCL surgery — and will likely miss the entire 2026 season as a result. During a recent media availability during the MLB Winter Meetings, new Padres manager Craig Stammen was asked if he anticipates the 39-year-old Darvish pitching again following the surgery.

“Yeah, I think so,” Stammen said. “I would not put anything past Yu Darvish. That guy has accomplished so many things in our game… The work that he puts in, how articulate he is and how detailed he is with what he does on a daily basis, he's going to come back from this injury. Whether he and his family decide whether he wants to pitch anymore, that will be up to him, but I know he can do it.”

Darvish will turn 40 years old during the 2026 campaign. Attempting to return at 40 years old fresh off elbow surgery recovery would obviously prove to be a challenge in 2027. Stammen is confident Darvish could accomplish the feat if it is something he chooses to pursue.

Article Continues Below

The veteran pitcher is under contract with the Padres through the 2028 season. He could realistically pitch two final years in San Diego if his health holds up following the surgery.

As far as 2026 is concerned, San Diego will look to find success despite Darvish's injury absence. The Padres have been a competitive team in recent years, but winning the National League West always proves to be difficult given the presence of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, this is a Padres ball club that won't be intimidated by any opponent. With that being said, they will miss having Yu Darvish pitch every fifth day.