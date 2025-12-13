San Diego Padres star reliever Mason Miller has emerged as a trade candidate this offseason. According to an article by Ken Rosenthal, Dennis Lin and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Miller is among the players being discussed in a potential Padres' trade with the New York Mets.

“The teams are engaging, according to people briefed on their conversations,” the article states.

It goes on to mention that stars such as Francisco Lindor and Fernando Tatis Jr. are not part of the trade talks. The Padres previously made it clear that Tatis is not going to be traded this offseason.

Nevertheless, there is a trade being discussed, although The Athletic article states that “no deal appears close.” However, the article also reveals that Miller, Ramon Laureano and Nick Pivetta are the Padres players in talks, while San Diego would have interest in young MLB talent or top prospects from the Mets.

Moving on from Pivetta and Laureano makes sense for the Padres. San Diego is looking to add younger talent while still trying to remain competitive. Miller is only 27 years old and is a star, though, so why would the team attempt to trade him?

Miller is under team control through 2029. There's no rush to move on from him. The Padres would likely only trade Miller if they received an offer they couldn't refuse. If the Mets offered the Padres a trade proposal including their best possible prospects, perhaps San Diego would be willing to include Miller. Otherwise, the chances of a deal involving Miller coming to fruition appear to be slim.

Regardless, he was among the players mentioned in the trade talks report. He seemingly isn't untouchable when it comes to possible trade discussions. The Mets — after losing Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers — would surely love to add a reliever such as Miller to their bullpen.