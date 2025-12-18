World Baseball Classic news: Tarik Skubal, Mason Miller commit to Team USA

The World Baseball Classic is just a few months away, and the roster for Team USA is shaping up nicely. It just got even better as Tarik Skubal and Mason Miller both have announced they intend to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, along with Paul Skenes, according to a post by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

“Skubal AND Skenes both will pitch for Team USA in the WBC,” Rosenthal wrote on X.

The news all comes on the same day, as all three pitchers are in the middle of the offseason. This will be the first appearance in the WBC for all three pitchers, as they have fully committed to pitching for Team USA. Skubal is coming off a second straight CY Young in a season where he went 13-6 with a league-leading 2.21 ERA for the Detroit Tigers. Meanwhile, Skenes went 10-10 with an MLB-best 1.97 ERA for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Miller went 1-2 with a 2.63 ERA over 60 games for the San Diego Padres, establishing himself as one of the best relievers in the game.

All three will join Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean on the roster that also includes Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, and Bobby Witt Jr. Also, Kyle Schwarber and Corbin Carroll will join the squad, making this one of the best potential lineups in the tournament. Garrett Whitlock also joined Team USA on the roster and will be one of the numerous pitchers on the squad.

With the addition of Skenes and Skubal, Team USA will possibly have one of the most elite pitching staffs in the tournament. If all goes well, both will get a golden opportunity to showcase their stuff for the world.