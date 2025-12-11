The San Diego Padres find themselves in the center of MLB offseason trade rumors, and one former star believes a bold move could be on the table. During MLB Network coverage at the MLB Winter Meetings, Harold Reynolds explained why the Padres should at least listen on a possible Mason Miller trade. With rival clubs calling on nearly every healthy arm in the Padres bullpen, the idea carries real weight in the current market.

Reynolds focused on how trading away Miller could help the Padres reshape its roster. The 27-year-old is one of the most electric relievers in the league, under team control through 2029 on a team friendly deal. The Padres paid a steep price to land him on the day of the 2025 trade deadline, moving top prospect Leodalis De Vries in a blockbuster deal with the Athletics. That price tag, paired with Miller’s dominance, is why his name keeps surfacing in MLB Winter Meetings discussions.

MLB Network took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the comments from Reynolds as he laid out why moving Miller might make sense for the club in the right offer.

Article Continues Below

The Padres are reportedly “fielding calls on virtually every one of their healthy back-end relievers”. Harold explains why he thinks San Diego should consider trading Mason Miller. MLB Network + @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/5EjbUBR0Pt — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 10, 2025

“I remember talking with Buck Showalter years ago. He's like, ‘Somebody will always take your bad money for their good return'—if we give something there to them. And I think… they've got too… if they're gonna relieve some other big power… this is guys' drawing card. Some of the money that you want to get off the books. He's still controllable. He's at a good rate. And you're gonna be able to get something back if you put him—Machado or Tatis or somebody—combined in the deal.”

Reynolds pointed to the sizable contracts for stars like Machado and Tatis Jr. as part of the broader equation. A Miller move, potentially paired with one of those deals, could help the Padres reset their payroll while adding young talent. It remains a risky idea, but it highlights how challenging the Padres bullpen decisions and long term planning have become at the MLB Winter Meetings.