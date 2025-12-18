Momentum surrounding Team USA’s pitching staff for the 2026 World Baseball Classic continued to build Thursday as one of baseball’s hardest throwers publicly endorsed the national team’s newest ace. San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller offered an unfiltered reaction to Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal committing to represent the United States in the upcoming tournament.

Miller appeared remotely on MLB Network’s Hot Stove program to discuss his own commitment and the broader direction of Team USA. The segment aired during a busy offseason broadcast, with roster construction and pitching depth emerging as central themes for the United States ahead of the 2026 WBC. The right-handed flamethrower emphasized the importance of elite arms buying into the event, signaling a growing commitment among top pitchers to fully embrace international competition.

Skubal’s decision immediately elevated the profile of Team USA’s pitching staff. The Tigers left-hander enters the World Baseball Classic cycle as a back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, giving the U.S. a proven frontline starter as it looks to reclaim the title after falling to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and Japan in the 2023 final.

MLB Network later shared Miller’s reaction on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the strength of the closer’s endorsement and what Skubal’s commitment represents for the credibility of the national team.

“That’s THE guy you want representing your country.”

"That's THE guy you want representing your country…" Mason Miller shares his reaction to Tarik Skubal's commitment to Team USA

The endorsement carried weight given Miller’s own status as one of the game’s most electric bullpen arms. His comments underscored a growing cultural shift among elite American pitchers, many of whom now view the World Baseball Classic as a stage worthy of full participation rather than an optional exhibition.

For Team USA, the combination of Skubal anchoring the front of the rotation and Miller locking down the bullpen helps address a long-standing imbalance that has complicated previous World Baseball Classic runs. With a roster already featuring elite position players, pitching depth may once again prove decisive—this time in the United States’ favor—against international powers built around dominant arms.