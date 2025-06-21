San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King hasn’t stepped on the mound since late May, but he’s keeping a positive mindset as he works through recovery from a pinched nerve in his shoulder. This injury, which happened after an awkward night’s sleep before a scheduled game against Atlanta on May 24, has kept one of San Diego’s top starters off the field during a crucial part of the season.

The 30-year-old right-hander has been traveling across the country in search of answers and treatment options, all while dealing with the uncertainty that comes with nerve-related injuries. King shared that issues like his are more often seen in athletes from sports like swimming and volleyball, rather than in professional baseball. Although he’s not yet on a throwing program, he’s staying active by making short tosses from 60 feet.

In a positive turn of events, King found some comfort after chatting with the Tigers’ medical staff about Parker Meadows, who faced a similar nerve issue earlier this year.

Via The San Diego Tribune:

“The Tigers PT was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s night and day’ from Meadows’ injury,” King said, highlighting how much more advanced his recovery seems to be. Meadows missed over two months but has since made his way back to Detroit’s active roster.

While the Padres have indicated that King will be sidelined at least until after the All-Star break, the pitcher is staying hopeful. He’s had his ups and downs—some days filled with soreness and frustration, while others leave him feeling ready to play.

“It’s taking it step by step and knowing that it can fire when it fires,” King explained. “I’ve got a ton of confidence that what we’re doing is the right approach.”

Before the injury, King was one of the most reliable pitchers in the Padres’ rotation. In his 10 starts this season, he showcased an impressive 2.59 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP, even throwing a complete game. If he makes a comeback, it would be a huge lift for San Diego’s pitching lineup as they prepare for a crucial second half of the season.