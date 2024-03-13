Spring Training is in full swing right now for the MLB, and baseball fans get an early treat this year as the regular season will get started a little bit earlier than usual. The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will get the season started with two games in Korea. The first game is on March 20th. Until then, the Padres and Dodgers will be figuring out who they want playing on opening day.

One question mark for the Padres and their opening day roster is whether or not Jackson Merrill will be making the trip to Korea. Merrill has been tearing it up in Spring Training for San Diego as he is hitting .343 through 12 games. He has been terrific, and he has earned a trip to Korea.

“Jackson Merrill is going to Korea,” Padres manager Mike Schildt said, according to a tweet from AJ Cassavell.

This is big news for Merrill and the Padres. He has had a few appearances with the team, but he seems to be playing his best baseball right now. He has done a good job to get to this point, and it sounds the team has big expectations for him after the Korea trip as well.

“He’s earned his way on the plane,” Shildt added. “He’s earned what’s coming after the plane.”

Merrill is one of the most exciting young players that the Padres have. He is only 20 years old, and he is already receiving a ton of praise from coaches and teammates. He is finding his stride, and he should end up being a great player when he gets fully acclimated to the pros.

It's hard to believe that the MLB regular season gets started in just eight days. That first series between the Padres and Dodgers is going to be very unique, and it will be a great way to kick off the 2024 season. Two rivals getting things started in another country while their fans watch back home in the middle of the night. It's going to be fun. Baseball is back.