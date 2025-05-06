May 6, 2025 at 10:40 AM ET

It has been a fantastic start to the 2025 season for the San Diego Padres. Included in the mix has been Michael King’s impressive performances. However, Mike Shildt gave an update on his tossed glasses after his iconic tantrum.

Shildt received the heave-ho after Fernando Tatis Jr. got tossed for arguing balls and strikes. The Padres trailed 3-1 at the time, but rallied for a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Tatis’ reaction to the ejection turned out to be mild. But Shildt went wild.

Padres manager Mike Shildt goes bonkers during ejection

Shildt charged the umpire, perhaps upset at the notion of Tatis’ mild reaction leading to an ejection. Tatis said it was his first ejection since he was 18 years old.

Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts saw Shildt breathing a little fire, according to espn.com.

“Shilty came down the tunnel, and he was still chirping,” said Bogaerts. “I think he was ready to fight.”

Shildt threw his lineup card and a pen and flung his glasses. But his glasses survived the ordeal.

“My glasses made it,” Shildt said. “I did have my head about me to make sure. I got some — a lot of BPs on my shoulders — not as operable as I'd like, but it came into play, and I made sure it stayed in the grass. (And) I didn't want them scratched. I like these glasses a lot.”

Shildt said Tatis had a right to question the umpire after a series of questionable calls during the game.

“Tati had some pitches that (he) didn't agree with — I didn't agree with earlier and made my comments from the dugout known, which I don't do a ton,” Shildt said. “Did it. Walks away, hand over his mouth, and next thing you know, he's ejected walking away with his back turned for his first major-league ejection.”

Shildt has a little more experience getting tossed. He earned an early shower for the 15th time in six seasons as a big-league boss.

“I probably have the fewest amount of player ejections in my time managing,” Shildt said. “So our players play, they stay in the game, they're very respectful, rightfully so, to the umpires. I’ll let the body of the work for the umpire grade speak for itself. And we'll leave it at that.”

Shildt certainly has the respect of his players.

“Tatis made me hot,” Luis Arraez said. “I love Mike Shildt. He supports his players, and when I saw that thing, I said: ‘We come back!' ”