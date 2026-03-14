Draymond Green got a negative update regarding his availability for the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Green has been in the league since 2012 when the Warriors selected him in the second round of that year's NBA draft. He made his way up the ranks as one of the best versatile defenders in the game, helping Golden State win four championships throughout his stint.

Green continues to play at a solid level for Golden State, mainly on defense. However, as he ages, he has to maintain his fitness to keep performing to Golden State's benefit. He was initially questionable to play against Minnesota due to injury management. Unfortunately for the squad, NBA insider Brett Siegel provided the final update on Green's status for the game.

“Draymond Green is OUT for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves,” Siegel wrote.

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

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The Warriors will have to hold off the Timberwolves without Draymond Green's defensive presence. They will have to turn to Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis to protect the paint and guard Minnesota's taller players.

Green has played in 54 games throughout his 14th season in the league, seeing Golden State go 26-28 with him and 6-5 without him. He is averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game throughout his appearances this campaign. He is shooting 41.8% from the field, including 33.1% from beyond the arc, and 69.8% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 32-33 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns.

Following their Friday matchup against the Timberwolves, the Warriors will prepare for their next contest. They will be on the road when they face the New York Knicks on March 15 at 8 p.m. ET.