The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-26) have quickly tumbled into sixth place in the Western Conference after losing three straight games, all by at least 14 points. When Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu landed on the injury report ahead of Friday night's game versus the Golden State Warriors (32-33), some fans believed the West Coast woes could continue. Luckily, both players will be in action inside the Chase Center, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Edwards is battling right knee soreness, but he will push through. Dosunmu missed Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers because of a thumb sprain, so it is encouraging to know that he will be on the floor for this contest. While it remains to be seen how effective these guards will be, this update is crucial.

The Wolves should theoretically fare well against the shorthanded Warriors, but fans are not taking any competent opponent for granted right now. Minnesota is only one game clear of the NBA Play-In Tournament, with the Phoenix Suns applying pressure from the No. 7 position. Although Chris Finch's group has overcome challenging circumstances before, nobody wants to play extra games in this arduous conference.

Preserving energy could be essential in a potential postseason meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs or Denver Nuggets. Ergo, it is important for the Timberwolves to take care of business in the final 16 games of the regular season. They cannot complete that task unless their franchise keystone is healthy.

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Anthony Edwards is scoring a career-high 29.4 points per contest while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from behind the 3-point line. He continues to get better year after year, inching his way up the NBA superstar ladder. When the two-time All-NBA Second-Team selection is on the floor, Minnesota can compete with anyone. Edwards is “The Guy” on this team, but Ayo Dosunmu is valuable in his own right.

Acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, the 2021 second-round draft pick is able to ease some of No. 5's offensive burden. He attacks the rim and plays with ferocity, making him a perfect fit for this Timberwolves squad.

Edwards and Dosunmu will do their best to block out whatever discomfort they may be feeling in this showdown with the Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.