The San Diego Padres are in the process of bringing in new ownership in the near future. Current owner, John Seidler, brother of former owner Peter Seidler, announced he will explore the sale of the team on November 13, 2025.

The Padres are now close to making a final decision on the matter. It seems almost inevitable that the team will be sold; however, seeing it done before the season starts or even the potential upcoming lockout is to be determined. Rumors have surfaced that two current Premier League owners are interested in the purchase of the Padres.

Rob Manfred spoke on Thursday briefly, saying that the team is being seriously regarded as an appealing franchise.

Article Continues Below

“The best I can tell on you on the Padres is there is robust interest on what is viewed as a really appealing asset.”

The San Diego Padres are certainly an appealing destination for owners wanting to get into the sport of baseball. They don't call it America's Finest City for no reason. San Diego has the best weather in the world and one of the best ballparks and atmospheres in Major League Baseball. The team is very talented as well, making the postseason four times over the last six seasons.

Spring training is approaching, and pitchers and catchers have reported. Most position players are already at camp, with more arriving in the coming days. Before you know it, ST games will be played in less than two weeks. The World Baseball Classic starts March 5 as well.