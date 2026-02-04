The San Diego Padres are in the process of bringing in new ownership in the near future. Current owner, John Seidler, brother of former owner Peter Seidler, announced he will explore the sale of the team on November 13, 2025.

With February now here, the Padres may be close to finding new ownership. According to reports from Sportico, two current Premier League owners are interested in purchasing the team.

“Two different billionaire English Premier League owners are among those who have expressed interest in buying the San Diego Padres, according to multiple people familiar with the process.

Dan Friedkin, whose Pursuit Sports owns Everton and AS Roma, and José E. Feliciano, whose Clearlake Capital is a backer of Chelsea, are two of a handful of potential bidders engaged in the ongoing sale process, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Others include Golden State Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob, who has hinted about his potential interest.”

The Padres' ownership has been a mess ever since Peter Seidler passed away a couple of years back. According to Dennis Lin, who covers the Padres, the feud between Peter's wife, Sheel Seidler, and the other 9-10ish members of the ownership group, is “appears” to be over.

“The family feud over control of the San Diego Padres appears to be over, according to a court filing on Monday, which revealed that the widow of Peter Seidler has dropped the bulk of her claims against two of the late owner’s brothers.”

Stay tuned for more information about the potential purchase of the Padres. The future of MLB is unknown after the 2026 season; however, the Padres are hoping to have their ball club in a much better spot by then.