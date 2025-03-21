The San Diego Padres are getting ramped up to start the 2025 season, but there are a few injury concerns that many are keeping an eye on. They will already be without veteran starter Joe Musgrove, and now there's been a recent update on right-hander Yu Darvish, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

“Yu Darvish (elbow inflammation) will miss the start of the season — news that has been expected for a few days but was just confirmed by Mike Shildt. No timetable, though Shildt said: ‘We feel pretty comfortable that some rest and getting ramped back up will be the answer,'” Cassavell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Manager Mike Shildt said earlier in the week that Darvish had some inflammation in his right elbow after his Cactus League start.

“(After) the game (Thursday), he had some general fatigue associated with it. He was taking some time,” Shildt said via The Athletic's Dennis Lin. “The feedback’s a little bit early, but talking to (the Padres’ medical staff), we’ll see how he recovers from it, give him a couple more days. The arm factor, we don’t know what it is exactly. But he did have some elbow tightness, and he got through playing catch, which was a good sign.”

Though Darvish may be the oldest pitcher on the Padres, he was on pace to have his fourth Opening Day start in five seasons. As of now, it's uncertain when Darvish will be ready to play, and just last month, he admitted that his body is starting to feel different, especially with the number of injuries he's had.

“Parts of my body that are starting to become a little bit tighter, so I need to focus on … getting better movement, more function in those areas,” Darvish said.

For now, the Padres will have options to look at to be the Opening Day starter with Randy Vasquez, Stephen Kolek, and Kyle Hart.