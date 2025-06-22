The San Diego Padres and their fans got some big news on Sunday, as Jackson Merrill returned to the lineup. Merrill has been out hurt after sliding awkwardly in a game on June 15 against Arizona. Merrill injured his head in that contest and left the field accompanied by medical staff.

The Padres activated Merrill from the injured list just hours before their game Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. Merrill also returned to the lineup right away, batting second on Sunday.

“I’m ready for a baseball game, man,” Merrill said a couple hours before the first pitch, per MLB.com. “Can’t be more excited than to get on the field any day.”

Merrill was treated for a concussion following his injury. He miss his team's road trip following that game against the Diamondbacks. The Padres All-Star was able though to participate in some team activities in recent days, including running and hitting.

“I think after the team came back, and I spent a day around people, it got me more in the mindset and the mood to get going,” Merrill added. “Just being chill all week — it’s not good for me. I like to be active all the time. Slow was tough, but I’m back, I’m ready to go, and I’m excited.”

The Padres are looking to win their 42nd game of the season Sunday, against the Royals.

Jackson Merrill has hit well this season for the Padres

Merrill's head injury was the second time this season he went to the injured list. He also dealt with a hamstring problem earlier in the year.

Before he sustained that blow to the head, Merrill was hitting well for his club. The Padres star is hitting .304 on the season, with five home runs and 26 runs batted in.

The Padres are 41-35 on the campaign. San Diego is third in the National League West division, heading into Sunday's matchup with the Royals. San Diego has lost seven of their last 10 games.