The San Diego Padres have hit a rough patch at the plate, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts isn't shying away from the team's harsh realities. Following Friday night's frustrating 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park, Bogaerts addressed the Padres' offensive slump candidly, acknowledging both the obstacles and the team's need to overcome them.

“We know who we are,” Bogaerts said. “We know the situation that we’re in. We know we have guys out, guys that are key pieces to our team. Opportunity for other guys to step up. That's what I always say. I think guys have been doing a good job.”

The Padres' lineup, severely compromised by injuries, failed to score for the second consecutive game, stretching their ongoing scoreless drought to 25 innings. Bogaerts himself went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, including a crucial strikeout looking with Fernando Tatis Jr. stranded at second base in the eighth inning.

Adding to the frustration, Bogaerts committed a costly throwing error in the third inning, allowing Tampa Bay's Taylor Walls to reach base. The Rays capitalized, scoring their lone run on a sacrifice fly by Yandy Díaz—an unearned run that ultimately decided the contest.

The Padres continue to struggle at the plate, but remain in first place in the NL West

“I wish I threw a better throw,” Bogaerts admitted after the game. “Maybe the game would have been different. Who knows? We're running into some good pitching sometimes.”

Indeed, exceptional pitching from Rays starter Shane Baz, who pitched seven shutout innings, and relievers Manuel Rodriguez and Garrett Cleavinger combined to silence San Diego's already struggling bats.

Meanwhile, Padres starter Michael King pitched valiantly, striking out nine over five innings and allowing only the unearned run. Despite King's efforts and a spotless performance from the bullpen, the depleted lineup—featuring a collection of players signed primarily on minor-league deals—simply couldn't deliver at the plate.

Manager Mike Shildt emphasized the resilience required as injuries have sidelined key hitters like Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez, and Jason Heyward. “This is a battle-tested team,” Shildt said, recalling last year's struggles when numerous key players missed significant time. “You're going to be compromised throughout the course of the season. That's just part of how this game works.”

Yet, for a team that recently held MLB’s longest streak of avoiding shutouts (86 games), the offensive dry spell is particularly jarring. Bogaerts, however, remains confident in his teammates' potential and insists their current woes are temporary.

“Sometimes when you run into some good ones like these last two games—guys probably have the best start of their career—it's tough,” he noted, referencing standout pitching performances by Tampa's Baz and Detroit's Reese Olson, who blanked the Padres earlier this week.

For now, the Padres cling to first place in the NL West despite their struggles. Bogaerts and company know they must rebound quickly, as the injuries mount and pressure intensifies. The veteran shortstop's honesty reflects the urgency within San Diego's clubhouse: the Padres must rediscover their offensive groove before temporary setbacks turn into lasting problems.