The San Diego Padres are watching every playoff team in the National League get better this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Chicago Cubs have gotten a lot better on paper since the end of last season.

The Padres have not made any impactful moves this offseason outside of re-signing Michael King and signing Sung-Mun Song from South Korea to a 4-year contract. Craig Stammen is the new manager, aiming to keep the Padres as a World Series contender. They have the talent to win their first-ever title, but they have major roadblocks to overcome.

The Padres are in need of a first baseman. As of now, Jake Cronenworth and Gavin Sheets can play the position; however, they are hoping to keep Sheets at DH and to have a much better hitting first baseman. Cronenworth is the team's starting second baseman who can play first and even shortstop if needed.

Ken Rosenthal floats Nick Castellanos's name out there for the Padres, as both sides could work out a deal if there is interest.

.@Ken_Rosenthal mentions the Padres first when asked about Nick Castellanos' future. Castellanos has been taking ground balls at 1B. Phillies want to get rid of him and San Diego is looking for a first baseman. How much of the $20 million will the Phillies be willing to pay?… pic.twitter.com/mwg1VzApjg — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) January 22, 2026

“The Padres are looking for a right-handed bat, and they are looking for one who will be inexpensive,” Rosenthal said. “Castellanos has been taking ground balls and at least training somewhat at first base, which is a position they (SD) are trying to fill.”

In 147 games last year, Castellanos hit .250 with a .694 OPS and ended with a -1.0 WAR. Safe to say, the 33-year-old has had much better seasons. Castellanos hits lefties much better than right-handed pitchers, and SD could use him as a platoon bat with Sheets unless the Friars want Castellanos hitting every game.