The Golden State Warriors have a tall order against the Los Angeles Lakers at home at the Chase Center despite the fact that LA has lost three straight games. That is because while the Warriors have been resilient of late, winning two of their last three, they are still without their biggest names.

And as has been true a lot in the past, it is Draymond Green once again who is leading Golden State from the front despite the adversity. Green was in full floor general mode during the first half of the clash against the Warriors, per a clip posted on X by NBA on ESPN.

Draymond mic'd up and leading the Warriors vs. the Lakers 🎙️ 📺 ABC, ESPN App pic.twitter.com/m4WOqvgwvH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2026

A mic’d Green can be seen initially wishing Luka Doncic, who turned 27 on February 28, a happy birthday, before directing Gary Peyton II to defend Austin Reaves with 9:58 remaining in the second quarter.

Article Continues Below

“Force this inside, don’t switch it. Just don’t let him get a direct pass right here,” he was heard telling Peyton, who walked to Reaves immediately.

Green was then seen giving a resounding speech to the Warriors bench, asking them to defend better as the Lakers began the game well. They finished with a 33-20 first quarter, extending their lead to 65-47 at the end of the second.

Payton came off the bench to score 10 in the first half with De'Anthony Melton scoring eight for Golden State. LeBron James already had a game-high 20 points in the first half, with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic adding 13 and 10, respectively.

The Lakers look on track to get their first win in four games, with their big three threatening to take over. The Warriors are without Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis, among others.