The San Diego Padres are coming off a series win over the Miami Marlins. Now, the Friars host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series at Petco Park.

On Friday, after a much-needed off day, San Diego is reportedly calling up pitching prospect Bradgley Rodriguez. Rodriguez is the Padres' No. 14 prospect who has excelled in Double-A San Antonio. It's unclear what the corresponding move will be at this moment, but it's expected that one of the other young relievers will be sent down. The Friars are dealing with many pitching injuries, and as a result, have had to use the bullpen more than they would have liked to.

Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Michael King, Bryan Hoeing, Matt Waldron, and Johny Brito are all injured and out. King is the only one to pitch this season.

The San Diego bullpen started the season very hot. Closer Robert Suarez went 14-14 on save opportunities to begin with Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon, and Jeremiah Estrada all setting up well. The bullpen has slowed down since, and they need fresh arms to keep them going.

Rodriguez should give the Padres dynamic pitching. According to MLB Pipeline, Rodriguez has a grade 65 fastball and changeup. He can hit 99 with his fastball, and his slider is in the upper 80s. Rodriguez is only 21 years old. He is pitching as a reliever right now, but there have been talks within the organization that he could be looked at as a starter in the future.

On the season, Rodriguez is 4-0 with a 3.22 ERA in 18 appearances. In 22.1 innings, he has allowed just one home run and has struck out 33 hitters. He also adds a 0.90 WHIP, 1.81 opponent average, five saves, and has only walked five hitters. At this pace, Rodrigez should fit right in, and manager Mikle Shildt should give him an opportunity right away against Pittsburgh. He is making the jump from Double-A all the way to the big leagues. San Diego must have a lot of confidence in the young hurler.