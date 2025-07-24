The MLB trade deadline is right around the corner, and rumors are buzzing loudly throughout the league. Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara is said to be a name to keep an eye on, as it sounds like the San Diego Padres are showing interest.

Rumors are that the Padres are one of the several teams that have reached out to the Marlins to potentially trade for the 29-year-old pitcher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Despite having a tough season this year, Alcantara is possibly at the top of the list of trade options for San Diego.

“There is a little more than a week left until the July 31 trade deadline, and after months of concerning performance, Alcantara has re-emerged as a top candidate to pitch into October, with his latest opponent among the suitors: The Padres, league sources said, are one of the many teams that have inquired about Alcantara.”

His career numbers are rather solid, but the 2025 campaign has been a rough one for the former Cy Young Award winner. Through 104.0 innings pitched so far, Alacnatara owns a 6.66 ERA and 1.433 WHIP while recording 77 strikeouts.

Alcantara's last appearance on the mound came on Wednesday against the Padres. That may have been his best performance of the season, recording four strikeouts through 7.0 innings and allowing four hits and zero earned runs.

The MLB trade deadline isn't until July 31. So, there are still several days before the Padres have to make a final decision. Sandy Alcantara is scheduled to start again on July 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals, assuming the Marlins don't trade him before then. But it could be another chance for Alcantara to have another good performance before the trade deadline.

As for the Padres, they are scheduled to play in seven more games before the deadline. Regardless, San Diego is a team to keep an eye on with the rumors growing louder.