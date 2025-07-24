The MLB Trade Deadline is crunch time for every team in the league. That is very much the case for the San Diego Padres, who are looking to buy/sell.

At this point, the Padres are in discussions with all the other teams, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. He says that manager AJ Preller is open to all options on the table.

“AJ [Preller] is talking to everyone… the Padres are open-minded to buy and sell.”

The Padres are making some big trade decisions. One of which regards the future of pitcher Dylan Cease.

Cease is in the final year of his contract. Afterwards, he is slated to become a free agent. While the Padres are a playoff contending team (55-47), they have some financial issues in front of them.

They have a high payroll of $209 million, but Cease is possibly seeking a long-term deal that could exceed $200 million. Additionally, the Padres aim to bolster their farm system.

As a result, they are seeking to trade Cease in exchange for younger talent. Among the teams, the Padres could trade Cease to include the Chicago Cubs, who are looking to strengthen their rotation.

Cease is 3-10 with a 4.25 ERA. However, he is an impactful pitcher who was a runner-up for the Cy Young Award in 2022.

Additional moves the Padres could make 

As the July 31 deadline approaches, the Padres are not only looking to secure younger developing talent. In addition, they are also looking to acquire proven veterans.

Among them include pitcher Charlie Morton. Morton of the Baltimore Orioles could be the replacement for Cease.

He's also a two time All Star and won two World Series (Astros 2017, Braves 2021). Furthermore, Morton could be a low risk acquisition due to his age and one year $15 million deal he's finishing out with the Orioles.

In addition, the Padres are gunning for a catcher. The current catchers Austin Nola, Luis Campusano, and Brett Sullivan are not being looked at as real postseason assets.

As a result, the Padres are reported to have set their sights on Shea Langeliers of the Athletics and Sean Murphy of the Mets.

