Xander Bogaerts got a big injury update as the San Diego Padres progress through the final month of the 2025 MLB season.

Bogaerts fractured his left foot in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 27. He has been absent since, missing the team's last 12 games.

The star infielder has been making progress in his recovery. On Thursday, he is taking ground balls as he played at shortstop, per reporter AJ Cassavell.

“Xander Bogaerts (left foot fracture) took ground balls that were rolled to him at shortstop today. He’s going to hit in the cage later. Says he’s feeling “really good,” but getting used to an insert he must wear in his shoe,” Cassavell wrote.

What lies ahead for Xander Bogaerts, Padres

Xander Bogaerts will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but it benefits the Padres that he is making strides in his recovery.

Bogaerts has been a solid player for the Padres prior to his season-ending injury. He ended the campaign with a .262 batting average, landing 124 hits for 49 RBIs and 10 home runs. He also scored 60 runs and stole 20 bases, making his impact whether it was at shortstop or second base. This was his third season with the team following his departure from the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 offseason.

San Diego has lost momentum after Bogaerts went down. They went 4-8 in the last 12 games following his injury, declining in their quality of play as one of the better teams in the National League.

San Diego has a 79-67 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NL West Division standings. They are three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed. They remain in the mix for a playoff spot but will need to get back on track to have a favorable outlook when October arrives.

The Padres will prepare for their next series, being at home. They host the Colorado Rockies as Game 1 will take place Sept. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET.