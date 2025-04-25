The San Diego Padres have been without Yu Darvish for the entirety of the 2025 season so far, as he has been recovering from an elbow injury. His return could be coming, however, as Padres' president of baseball operations AJ Preller gave an update.

Preller spoke on Darvish's condition on Friday morning’s edition of “Ben And Woods” on 97.3 The Fan San Diego.

“He's had really good evals, he's with the team on the road trip,” Preller said. “He threw a bullpen in Houston and another one in Detroit. He's starting to get some volume and he's feeling good. I think he'll continue to progress with bullpens and start getting back into games.

The 13-year MLB veteran is coming off a season in which he made 16 starts and finished with a 7-3 record. Through 81.2 innings on the mound, he put up a 3.31 ERA, struck out 78 batters while walking 22 and finished the season with a 1.07 WHIP while allowing just 30 earned runs.

Getting Darvish back would be impactful for the Padres as they attempt to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Padres' Brandon Lockridge looking to return to postseason

San Diego Padres outfielder Brandon Lockridge had the opportunity to compete in the postseason last year, following his debut with the team. That is an experience he hopes to have again this fall.

“It was huge. I think just getting that taste was something that, you’ve heard people talk about — at least, I had heard people talk about — what the feeling of being in the big leagues is like,” Lockridge said via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Until you experience it, especially in that setting and being with that group of guys last year, that was so fun to be a part of.

“I mean, my role was very minor. I was just thankful to be here and try to contribute in whatever way I could. But having that taste and going to offseason being like, look, this is where I want to be. I think it really was motivating and helped me a lot to prepare for what was coming in the spring.”

Additionally, Lockridge discussed wanting to take on a bigger role this season.

“Obviously at the end of the day, whatever I can do to get there. But in order to be able to stay and make a career out of it, I want to provide for my family and play this game for as long as I can. So the stability of being on a roster, you need to be able to hit,” Lockridge said.

“That’s what it comes down to. So having this opportunity right now to play more is, I’m very thankful for it and just trying to adjust and make that adjustment as quick as possible.”