The San Francisco Giants came into Tuesday's matchup with the Colorado Rockies looking for a series win and their ninth win in ten games. But early in the game, things took an ugly turn after a big home run. Giants slugger Rafael Devers hit a moonshot off of Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland, and the benches cleared shortly after.

Benches CLEAR after Rafael Devers' home run 👀pic.twitter.com/0k8w6iGmqP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2025

Devers hit a towering homer off of Freeland and took his time to admire it. While the camera was following the ball, the two players started jawing at each other. Willy Adames was the first person to get involved in the tussle, which quickly emptied the benches.

Since joining the Giants in a stunning mid-season trade, Devers has been on a bit of a rollercoaster. He is on the way up right now, as this is his seventh home run in 15 games. It has come as San Francisco is trying to creep back into the National League Wild Card race. The Rockies provide a great opportunity for some wins, and they are off to a good start with the homer.

Freeland was ejected from the game before he recorded an out. He allowed a lead-off single to Heliot Ramos and then the homer to Devers before he was tossed. Matt Chapman and Adames were tossed for San Francisco, but not Devers. Dom Smith and Casey Schmitt came into the game for the Giants.

The Giants hope that there are no long-term suspensions coming from this tussle, as their upcoming schedule is vital. After Colorado, they head to St Louis for three games and host the Diamondbacks after that. If they are missing Adames and Chapman for any time, it could snuff their small playoff chances.

Devers stays in the game and looks to continue his late-summer surge while at altitude in Colorado.