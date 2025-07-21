The Boston Red Sox opened up the second half by losing a series to the Chicago Cubs. They ended their 10-game winning streak with the first loss, but did salvage the series in the Sunday matinee. During the series, Cubs president Jed Hoyer was asked about Red Sox GM Craig Breslow and his trade of Rafael Devers. Hoyer gave his former assistant GM some credit that may not go over well in Beantown.

‘He’s been bold with the (Garrett) Crochet deal, and obviously with the Devers deal, I loved the conviction he showed on that deal,” Hoyer said, per Jen McCaffery of The Athletic.

Hoyer and Breslow worked together with the Cubs in 2021 when they traded key pieces of the 2016 championship team. By dealing Devers, Breslow sent out the last member of the 2018 World Champion Red Sox team. Hoyer brought Pete Crow-Armstrong to the club by trading Javier Baez. Now, Crow-Armstrong is an NL MVP candidate.

“I think he saw the reaction fan-base-wise — there was real frustration and anger — but ultimately, we as a group made the decision that it was time,” Hoyer said of Breslow's impact on the 2021 Cubs. “It was time to reset and bring in new talent and put the organization in a different direction. He saw that as the right thing to do at the time.”

The Red Sox are 17-11 since the Devers trade, while the San Francisco Giants are 11-17. Boston has climbed into playoff contention, mostly buoyed by that ten-game heater, but the early returns on the Devers trade are positive. None of the trades Hoyer made in 2021 have backfired, and Breslow is hoping to keep that hot streak going.

The Red Sox enter Monday's action in the final AL Wild Card spot, 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays. They finish their road trip in Philadelphia to start the week.