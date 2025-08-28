The San Francisco Giants delivered one of their most explosive offensive performances of the season in a 12-3 win over the Chicago Cubs, fueled by Matt Chapman’s home run that marked a major personal milestone. The veteran third baseman crushed his 200th career homer, a symbolic moment in a much-needed win for a club still chasing a postseason berth.

It was a signature swing in a game full of highlights. Chapman’s solo shot in the fourth inning was part of a dominant offensive display that featured four home runs—the most by the Giants at Oracle Park this season. He also added an RBI single in the fifth, underscoring his impact during a critical Giants playoff push. His 2025 season line now stands at .228 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Matt Chapman with career HR number 200 😤 pic.twitter.com/I8iVVi1GSh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

But Chapman wasn’t alone. Rafael Devers had his best game with the club since being traded, blasting two home runs and driving in five runs. His breakout performance reinforced his value as a much-needed offensive catalyst during a crucial stretch of the season.

The Giants vs. Cubs matchup turned into a statement win. San Francisco hit four home runs—a season-high—and extended its winning streak to four games, their longest since June. The team has now homered in 10 straight games and outscored opponents 28-9 over the streak, pulling their record to 65-68. Though still 11.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, the Giants playoff push remains alive with a seven-game deficit in the Wild Card race.

Rookie pitcher Carson Whisenhunt earned his second win of the season, throwing five innings and inducing two key double plays to escape jams. His performance, backed by an explosive lineup, helped secure the blowout against a 76-57 Cubs squad still leading the NL Wild Card standings.

Chapman’s milestone, combined with Devers’ emergence, signals more than just numbers. It’s a symbolic shift for a team trying to stay relevant down the stretch. As the Giants prepare for a potential sweep in the series finale, they’ll lean on that combination of veteran production and surging confidence to close the gap in a tightening playoff race.