San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman clinched the team's fourth-straight win with a walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves. The Giants are again on a heater, which is critical, especially when considering their division. San Francisco is currently 37-28, but only in third place in a very crowded National League West. Of course, the headliner of that group is the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the defending champs haven't put much separation between themselves and the rest.

Chapman was as clutch as possible on Saturday. The Giants were down 2-1 to the Braves with two outs and a man on first base. The 2019 All-Star and five-time Gold Glove Award winner subsequently went deep to left field for a two-run homer to keep the streak going in front of an electric crowd.

IT. IS. OUTTA HERE! Matt Chapman walks it off for the @SFGiants! pic.twitter.com/0RvTse5s8K — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The San Francisco Giants were the absolute gold standard of the MLB in the early 2010s. The franchise built the sports' latest dynasty with three World Series titles in five years under legendary manager Bruce Bochy. Since the latest championship in 2014, it's been a trying period for this proud organization. Dating back to 2015, the Giants have only made the postseason twice and won one series in October. Even in 2021, when the team won 107 games, that season ended in a disappointing NLDS loss to the Dodgers.

After three seasons of hovering around .500, the franchise seems to be returning to its competitive ways. While Chapman leads the Giants in home runs, the team's best hitter in 2025 has been left fielder Heliot Ramos. The 2024 All-Star is on pace to get back to the Midsummer Classic and, at 25 years old, is the face of the franchise going forward. Meanwhile, from the mound, Robbie Ray has broken out in the Bay Area.

The 2021 Cy Young Award winner has regained that form, having gone 8-1 with a 2.44 ERA. That is excellent news for the Giants after the ace got off to an injury-ridden start with the organization last season. Overall, every San Francisco win is vital as the team's division hopes to stay alive. This group has one more game against the Braves before visiting the Rockies and Dodgers for the next week. It's a long season and division race, but the two upcoming series will say a lot about this group's ability to potentially contend in a National League with plenty of title contenders.