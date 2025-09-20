While the San Francisco Giants tried to spoil Clayton Kershaw's final start in the regular season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team would end up losing 6-3 to their long-time rivals. With the Giants technically still in the race for an NL Wild Card spot, the loss to their rival, the Dodgers, is a blow, but the team would still tip their hats to Kershaw.

Before taking on Kershaw in his final regular-season start at home for Los Angeles, San Francisco would post on their social media, applauding the star pitcher for a “legendary career.”

“A remarkable competitor and one of the game’s greats. Congratulations on a legendary career, [Clayton Kershaw]!” the team's official X, formerly Twitter, account wrote.

A remarkable competitor and one of the game’s greats. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ClaytonKersh22! pic.twitter.com/lLrcdpU8J6 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 19, 2025

There is no denying that San Francisco fans have been frustrated with how well Kershaw has pitched for the club throughout his career, sporting a 2.10 ERA in 61 starts, while also throwing 421 strikeouts, the most all-time for a pitcher against one team. Giants manager Bob Melvin would share his appreciation and respect for Kershaw, according to The Athletic.

“That’s who he is,” Melvin said. “He’s a pro’s pro. He’s been doing it for a long time, and he’s got respect around the league. Stuff like that is the reason why.”

Giants have another Dodgers worry after Clayton Kershaw

Article Continues Below

As fans will look at the flaws that might doom the Giants' chances in the postseason, the loss to the Dodgers could have been a view into the future. While Kershaw is retiring, leading to some fans sharing a sigh of relief as well as respect for how well he's played against them, they now have to worry about the dominance of star Shohei Ohtani.

Kershaw didn't have his best outing, with San Francisco having the lead at one point, it was Ohtani who cracked the game wide open in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“It looked like he just flicked it, almost like he was trying to foul it off, and he hit it to left field, several rows deep,” Melvin said. “So obviously, he’s strong. Obviously, he can hit it to all fields. Robbie’s actually had a decent time with him as far as the matchup goes. He just let it travel a bit and just kind of flicked it out there. And that was the turning point in the game.”

The Giants face the Dodgers again on Saturday night.