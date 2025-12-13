The San Francisco Giants are looking to build a contending ball club. The team has been mired in mediocrity for the past few seasons. Signing a versatile star such as Cody Bellinger could help the Giants take a big step forward. While pitching may be a priority, Scott Boras — Bellinger's agent — did reportedly mention the Giants as a potential suitor, according to Splash Hit Territory.

“Scott Boras… He did connect the Giants pretty firmly with Cody Bellinger,” Susan Slusser said on the podcast.

Boras mentioned a number of teams as potential candidates for Bellinger, however. Still, the Giants do seem to be a possibility. Slusser, who is a beat reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle in addition to her work on the Splash Hit Territory podcast, further shared her thoughts on the Giants possibly landing Bellinger in free agency.

“Let's put the money aside… how likely it is that they could get him, to me, (signing Bellinger) would fill two huge needs,” Slusser added. “Defense, obviously, in the outfield. He's also a pretty good offensive player. Cost is gonna be high, the years are probably going to be high, that's obviously not what we're hearing that they're interested in doing. But, he got thrown out there with a bunch of other guys.”

Oracle Park in San Francisco features a large — and difficult to navigate — outfield. Bringing in a guy like Bellinger makes plenty of sense, as he can realistically play any position in the outfield. He can also play first base, but the Giants would surely use him as an outfielder.

He's a strong defender in addition to being versatile. And as Slusser mentioned, Bellinger is more than capable of taking care of business at the plate. He's also extremely familiar with the National League West, having played in Los Angeles with the Dodgers from 2017-2022.

There are no guarantees that San Francisco will add Bellinger, but it seems as if the Giants are at least in the conversation.