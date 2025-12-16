The Michigan football program has been enveloped in turmoil recently due to the firing and subsequent arrest of head coach Sherrone Moore. Moore's departure opened up a nationwide search for the next Wolverines head coach, who are coming off a relatively impressive 9-3 2025 season.

While their campaign ended with a dud against Ohio State, the Wolverines still saw some impressive play out of young quarterback Bryce Underwood, and recently, legendary college football head coach Mack Brown had a lofty comparison for the potential he thinks Underwood can reach.

“That is what I see with Bryce. I think he will be a Vince Young. He will be a great player because he can run. And modern day quarterbacks that can’t run, they don’t win games. Because you gotta be able to use your feet to make those plays when everybody is covering,” said Brown, via The Blue Print.

“And those guys are so athletic that are rushing the passer. They're more athletic than the guys protecting. So you gotta have a guy that can run and Bryce can do that. I love watching him play. I’m excited about watching him play in the game with Texas,” he added.

Michigan football fans would certainly be thrilled if Underwood turned out to be anything close to a Vince Young 2.0. Underwood showcased considerable arm talent and impressive poise during this season with the Wolverines, and he figures to only get better with more experience.

Of course, it will behoove him to have a good head coach helping him along, and that is currently what Michigan's brass is trying to find in the wake of Moore's departure.

In any case, Michigan will face off against Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve at 3:00 pm ET.