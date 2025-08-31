In less than 24 hours, the momentum from an impressive offensive showing vanished, as the San Francisco Giants fell flat at Oracle Park, losing 11-1 to the Baltimore Orioles. San Francisco’s six-game winning streak came to an end, and the team dropped two games below .500, sitting at 67-69 on the season.

The only bright spot for the Giants was Willy Adames, who hit his 25th home run of the season in the first inning off Orioles starter Trevor Rogers. The blast, a solo shot, made Adames the first Giants player to reach 25 home runs before September since Barry Bonds in 2007, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com. It also extended San Francisco’s streak of consecutive games with at least one home run to 13, matching the franchise’s longest run since June 2019. Of Adames’ 25 home runs this year, 20 have been solo shots.

The Giants’ offense struggled big time. Rookie Carson Seymour, making his first career start, lasted just three innings, giving up four runs and five hits while striking out two and walking two. Tristan Beck and Matt Gage covered relief innings, and infielder Christian Koss pitched the ninth, retiring the side on nine pitches for his fourth appearance of the season. The Giants recorded only five hits in total, with just three runners reaching past first base.

Baltimore, meanwhile, took advantage early. In the third inning, Daniel Johnson drew a walk, then Jeremiah Jackson and Ryan Mountcastle each hit two-run homers in a six-pitch span, giving the Orioles a 4-1 lead. Gunnar Henderson contributed with a sacrifice fly, and Samuel Basallo hit his first major league homer in the fifth.

Trevor Rogers, the Orioles’ standout lefty, threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits, no walks, and striking out five. This was his 10th consecutive start of six or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs, a franchise record since Baltimore relocated in 1954. Shawn Dubin finished the game in relief.

Adames, who has previously hit 30 home runs twice with Milwaukee, has already launched 10 homers since July 29. With 16 games remaining, reaching the 30-home run milestone is achievable, and he now stands as the Giants’ primary hope for breaking the franchise’s long-standing drought in power hitting.