The Giants may not have gotten the start they hoped for from Robbie Ray, but with the way their offense has come alive, it hardly mattered. On Friday night at Oracle Park, San Francisco rolled past the Baltimore Orioles 15-7 for its sixth straight victory, a game defined by loud contact, relentless hitting, and a moment that felt pulled from the Barry Bonds era.

That moment belonged to Dominic Smith. In the fifth inning, the veteran first baseman launched a ball deep into McCovey Cove for his first career splash hit — the 107th in the ballpark’s history. Smith, who grew up idolizing Bonds, called it a dream come true and finished the night with four RBIs to lead the charge.

Dominic Smith sends one into McCovey Cove

“I’ve watched that my whole life,” Smith said. “To finally do it, it’s special. But more than anything, it’s about helping us win.”

He had plenty of help. Luis Matos turned in a career-best four-hit game, including his eighth home run of the season, while also driving in three runs. Willy Adames collected four hits of his own, continuing his hot streak against right-handed pitching, and Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and rookie Drew Gilbert all chipped in multi-hit efforts. Every Giants starter recorded at least one hit, five players drove in multiple runs, and by night’s end, San Francisco had set a new season-high in runs scored.

Giants continue to stay hot with the Wild Card in their sights

It was the kind of offensive outburst fans have been waiting for. The Giants batted around in the first inning, scoring four runs before many fans had settled into their seats. They piled on with a pair in the second, another in the fourth, and five more in the fifth to bury the Orioles. In total, they racked up 17 hits, keeping the Oracle Park crowd buzzing from start to finish.

Ray didn’t have his best stuff, giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings with unsteady command, but the bullpen picked him up. Spencer Bivens (3-3) tossed five key outs in relief to earn the win, and the offense made sure Baltimore never had a chance to climb back.

The victory also extended a notable streak. Smith’s homer stretched San Francisco’s run of consecutive games with a home run to 12, during which they’ve hit 24 long balls. Adames has led the charge with five during the stretch, Devers has added four, and Matos joined in with his third during the streak. The club’s franchise record for consecutive games with a homer is 19, set in 1947 — a mark that suddenly feels within reach.

Though the Giants remain six games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, nights like this keep postseason hopes alive. The win pushed their record to 67-68, and with ace Logan Webb set to start the series finale, they have a chance to build even more momentum. For now, the splash into McCovey Cove serves as the defining image of a night that reminded fans of the power this team can generate when everything clicks.