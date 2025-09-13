The San Francisco Giants will play the Los Angeles Dodgers once again on Saturday after earning a 5-1 victory on Friday. Patrick Bailey delivered a walk-off grand slam to send the Oracle Park fans home happy on Friday night. The Giants are looking for another big win against their National League West rival on Saturday, however, they announced two moves before the game.

Dominic Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Giants reinstated Jerar Encarnacion from the injured list.

Smith, 30, has quietly enjoyed a productive season with the Giants. In his first season with San Francisco, the veteran is hitting .284/.333/.417 to go along with a .750 OPS across 63 games played. The left-handed hitter has not played in many contests overall, but the Giants have benefitted from his presence while on the field.

Smith will be missed while on the injured list.

Encarnacion, a 27-year-old, has only played in 10 games this year. During that span, he has hit .167/.167/.400. His numbers don't jump off the page, but it is a rather limited sample size to say the least. San Francisco is hopeful he will make an impact upon his return.

The Giants are competing for a postseason spot. They would love nothing more than to upset the Dodgers once again. Perhaps Patrick Bailey will lead the Giants to another huge victory.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 PM EST as the Giants host the Dodgers once again at Oracle Park in San Francisco.