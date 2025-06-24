A chunk of the country is presently experiencing a heat wave to begin summer, but Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has somehow been hotter at the plate.

Raleigh cranked his major-league-leading 32nd home run in the ninth inning of the Seattle Mariners' 11-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. The catcher is now on pace to mash 40 home runs before the All-Star break, and surpass the record of 39 by Barry Bonds during the 2001 season, where he finished the campaign with a single-season record 73.

“He's hit a lot of home runs, but he's found a lot of barrels, and when you're hitting .270 with that kind of power, you're putting up a lot of good at-bats,” Wilson said. “He's hitting the ball hard. He's hitting the ball on the line, and then occasionally he's getting … underneath it a little bit more and driving it out of the ballpark.”

The 28-year-old is also three home runs away from matching Ken Griffey Jr. for the most before the Midsummer Classic in Mariners history. Raleigh signed a six-year extension in March and could potentially end his season with multiple career-high marks.

Article Continues Below
More Seattle Mariners News
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh adds to MLB home run record with 32nd blastRichard Pereira ·
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after a called third strike against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez launches 2nd deck homer vs. TwinsBenedetto Vitale ·
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) waits for his turn at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs among 5 other teams Red Sox talked Rafael Devers trade with before Giants dealOwen Crisafulli ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Bench
Mariners Cal Raleigh makes more insane HR history after 30th bombZachary Howell ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts towards the dugout after hitting a two-run double against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh breaks HR record for catchers before All-Star breakBenedetto Vitale ·
Mariners news: Seattle makes surprising Rowdy Tellez roster decision
Mariners make surprising Rowdy Tellez roster decisionChris Spiering ·

To put his recent play into perspective, Raleigh is now only two home runs and nine doubles away from matching his previous single-season highs. The North Carolina native ranks in the 98th percentile in Barrel%, the 92nd percentile in BB%, and the 100th percentile in Batting Run Value.

“I'd put up four fingers and let him take first base,” Mariners starter Bryan Woo said. “Yeah, I'm not pitching to him.”

Raleigh’s All-Star start has been pivotal. The Mariners could realistically compete for either the American League West crown or a Wild Card spot. If they have designs on unseating the first-place Houston Astros or simply returning to the Postseason for the first time since 2022, Seattle will need Raleigh to continue playing like a legitimate MVP candidate.