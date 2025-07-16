Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had a front-row seat to one of the viral moments of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. The moment, however, came at his own expense. In what could be his final Midsummer Classic, Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw delivered a vintage performance. First, he struck out Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Then, he received a thunderous standing ovation from the Truist Park crowd. As he walked off the mound, Kershaw blew kisses to his family, waved to the fans, and, finally, laughed with teammates in the dugout.

Then came the mic’d-up moment of the MLB All-Star Game that sent social media into a frenzy.

“Suck it, Big Dumper,” Clayton Kershaw quipped with a grin, referencing Raleigh’s popular nickname as he high-fived teammates. The playful jab, broadcast live on Fox, instantly went viral, part salute, part troll, and pure Kershaw charm. Raleigh, for his part, took it in stride.

“That’s one of the best that will ever do it,” he said postgame. “A ton of respect for him and what he’s done for the game. Just really cool that I got to face him, and definitely something I’ll remember.”

Still, while the line made headlines, it was Kershaw’s performance, and the meaning behind the moment, that resonated most. At 37, with over 3000 strikeouts and a Hall of Fame résumé, Clayton Kershaw earned a “legend pick” selection from the commissioner’s office. Overall, the outing was short but memorable, and the lighthearted jab at Raleigh perfectly captured the spirit of the night: competitive, celebratory, and deeply personal.

Raleigh wasn’t just a spectator. One night earlier, he lit up the ballpark by winning the 2025 Home Run Derby. He outslugged some of the game’s biggest names with ease. His powerful swings and calm presence fired up the crowd. The win cemented his place among the league’s elite power hitters. It was a defining moment for Seattle’s rising star, a reminder that Raleigh can dish it out just as well as he can take it.

For Raleigh, being part of that history, even as the butt of a legendary one-liner, was an honor. True to Big Dumper form, he took the jab with a grin. Cal Raleigh showed why he’s the heart of the Mariners and a rising star in Seattle’s playoff push.