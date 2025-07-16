Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw made the most of his likely final MLB All-Star Game appearance this year—retiring two elite hitters and delivering a mic’d-up moment that quickly stole the show. At 37, the future Hall of Famer was selected as a “Legend Pick” by commissioner Rob Manfred and took the mound in the second inning at Truist Park in Atlanta.



His first opponent? None other than Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners catcher and reigning Home Run Derby champion. Raleigh entered the game as one of MLB’s breakout stars, leading the league with 38 home runs and fresh off his Derby crown. But on this night, Kershaw got the best of him—inducing a 101.9 MPH lineout to left field that was snagged by Kyle Tucker.

Kershaw followed that by striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on three pitches, ending the inning with ease. Then came the moment that turned the outing into a viral highlight.

Jomboy Media took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted the hilarious soundbite captured on Kershaw’s hot mic as he returned to the dugout, where he shouted “Suck it, Big Dumper,” in a playful jab at Raleigh that immediately lit up social media.

“Suck it Big Dumper” Clayton Kershaw was too good on the mic 😂 pic.twitter.com/CEuUOV7tYU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The quote was instantly clipped, shared, and celebrated by fans for showing the personality and competitive fire of one of the game’s greatest pitchers. It also gave fans a rare peek at Kershaw’s trash-talking side—usually hidden behind his calm, locked-in mound demeanor.

The unscripted exchange was a hit online. Dodgers fans praised Kershaw’s command and wit, while Mariners fans were quick to note that Raleigh’s rocket to left nearly went for a hit—if not for Kyle Tucker’s clutch sliding catch. The moment blended competition and comedy, giving fans a genuine behind-the-scenes highlight from the MLB All-Star Game.

This Kershaw All-Star Game outing may be his last, but it was memorable on every level—retiring two premier sluggers in just six pitches and reminding everyone of his Hall of Fame pedigree.

The Dodgers and Mariners will face off in late September in a three-game interleague series, potentially reigniting the friendly rivalry between the veteran ace and rising slugger. Unless both clubs meet in the postseason, fans may not get another chapter of Kershaw vs. Raleigh.

For now, the mic caught it all — a clean inning, a signature strikeout, and a viral one-liner. On a night meant to celebrate the game’s biggest stars, the southpaw delivered both the performance and the personality to steal the show.