Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh is tipping his cap to a young competitor. Raleigh is giving flowers to young Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson. Wilson is the first rookie shortstop to be selected by fans to start the All-Star game, per USA Today.

Raleigh says he and the Mariners have struggled to stop the young Wilson from getting on base.

“Believe me, we’ve tried everything,” Raleigh said. “He just has really good zone control. He’s not trying to do too much damage, but he can do damage. He’s just a scrappy guy that is just trying to do whatever he can to get on base.

“It’s impressive what he’s able to do, especially at that young age.”

Raleigh and Wilson are both having a special All-Star experience. While Wilson is getting the start for the American League, Raleigh won the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Wilson's teammates agree with Raleigh.

“I cannot talk hitting with Jacob,” A’s All-Star DH Brent Rooker said, “because I don’t understand what he’s doing up there. And what he does well, it’s not what I do well. So I can’t relate to what he’s doing at all.

“He just goes up there, he sees the ball, he hits the ball on the barrel, and he gets hits. I absolutely cannot do that.”

This season, Wilson is hitting at a .332 batting average, with nine home runs. He has also posted 42 RBIs for the struggling Athletics.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.

Cal Raleigh has done everything this season for the Mariners

Raleigh is having a special season all the way around. The Mariners star leads MLB in home runs, with 38 on the year. Aaron Judge is next with 35.

Raleigh is also on track to post more than 150 RBIs. He has 82 for the Mariners this season, who are trying their best to win the American League West. Heading into the All-Star break, the Mariners are second in the division. Seattle holds a 51-45 record on the campaign.

The Mariners resume games on Friday. Seattle starts a series then with the Houston Astros, who hold the lead in the AL West.