Already the MLB home run leader through the first half of the 2025 MLB season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh added yet another big achievement to his resume when he bested seven other players in Monday's Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Mariners and their fans were all over social media to celebrate Raleigh's triumph, but no one was perhaps happier of his success than his family. Raleigh's dad, Todd, had a major role in his son's Derby win, as he pitched to the 28-year-old slugger during the event.

“Anybody that's ever played baseball as a kid dreams of stuff like this,” Todd said after the event, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “I dreamed of it. He dreamed of it. When you're a parent, you look at it differently because you want your kids to be happy.”

Also there to support Raleigh was his brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., who had the catching duties.

“His swag, the way he plays, the way he hustles,” said Raleigh Jr..

Cal Raleigh was widely considered among the chief favorites to win the 2025 edition of the Derby after he smashed a total of 38 home runs in the first half of the season to lead all players in the big leagues. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani are second and third on the season home run leaderboard with 35 and 32 taters, respectively.

But Raleigh nearly did not even survive the first round of the tournament. He hit 17 home runs in the opening round, tying with Athletics star Brent Rooker for the final eligible spot to advance to the semifinals.

Raleigh found his way through to the next round after it was determined that his longest home run in the first round went further than Rooker's longest to break the tie. He faced a stiff challenge in the semifinal round against Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz. Raleigh tamed Cruz with 19 home runs while the Pirates outfielder mustered just 13 after hitting 21 in the opening round.

In the finals, Cal Raleigh hit 18 home runs to best the 15 home runs that Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays recorded.