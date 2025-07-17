Cal Raleigh fulfilled a lifelong dream by winning the 2025 Home Run Derby. It was the latest accomplishment in a star-making season for the Seattle Mariners catcher, affectionately known as Big Dumper. Raleigh led the majors in home runs over the first half, made his first All-Star Game and won the Derby so far this year.

All that success has led to a well-earned endorsement deal for the Platinum Glove-winning backstop. But Raleigh isn’t peddling expensive watches or luxury cars. Instead, he’s leaning into his nickname and hawking portable toilets.

Yes, the Big Dumper has partnered with a porta-potty company called Honey Bucket, per theScore on X.

Mariners' star Cal Raleigh adds new highlight to historic 2025 season

In addition to repping the brand by wearing the Honey Bucket logo on a shirt and hat – and generally looking genuinely thrilled in photos next to the company’s product – Raleigh also appears in a promotional video that he posted on his Instagram account.

The ad starts with Raleigh coming out of a porta-potty and addressing the camera. “Hey there, I’m Cal Raleigh. Yeah, Big Dumper. I’m teaming up with the only name in the game, Honey Bucket. Stay tuned. More things are coming. More to drop soon,” Raleigh says before exiting the frame.

The fifth-year veteran has embraced his Big Dumper moniker this season. The Mariners even ran a promotion where Raleigh would dump a fan’s significant other by proxy. Now Big Dumper is stumping for porta-johns.

Unusual endorsement aside, Raleigh is in the midst of a dream season. He crushed his MLB-leading 38th home run before the break, falling just one homer shy of joining Barry Bonds for the most ever before the All-Star break.

Raleigh also leads the majors in RBI. He’s sporting a .643 slugging percentage with a 1.011 OPS, 190 OPS+ and 4.8 bWAR in 94 games for the Mariners. And, despite a Gold Glove-winning 2024 campaign, when he finished 12th in MVP voting, Big Dumper made his first career All-Star Game this year.

With a national audience watching, Raleigh grabbed the spotlight with a historic Home Run Derby performance Tuesday. He showed off his switch-hitting skills by batting on both sides of the plate and, ultimately, emerged victorious after three rounds.

Raleigh became the first catcher and the first switch hitter to ever win the Derby. He also joined three-time Derby champ Ken Griffey Jr. as the only Mariners to win the event. Just Big Dumper and The Kid.