The Seattle Mariners did not make many changes over the offseason. After a mediocre 2024 campaign, Mariners fans expected general manager Jerry Dipoto to make some moves to get them over the hump. Dipoto gave his thoughts during spring training.

Dipoto believes the team is capable of getting the job done as is.

“Our story is a pretty good story,” Dipoto said via The Athletic. “But it’s been overrun right now by the general desire that we go do something more. The big move. The grand slam. The big free agent. And maybe that’ll happen at some point. We just didn’t think this was the right time, or the right group of players that fit for us.

“I don’t want to continue to constantly apologize to people for not winning the World Series in 1979, ’89, ’99. I understand the history of the Mariners. We can’t erase 48 years. What we can focus on is our game tomorrow.”

Dipoto does not believe in building a team through free agent acquisitions.

“Very few, if any, of the great teams that were able to sustain,” Dipoto said. “… very few of them weren’t built on a foundation of draft, sign, develop or trade. That’s what we’ve communicated to our fans for a decade.

“We feel like we’re closer to that goal than we’ve ever been. We’re just not moving at a pace that is universally accepted. And I understand the frustration.”

The Mariners are on a mission to get things turned around and Dipoto hopes to be a part of that process. They will have another chance in 2025 if they can manage to stay healthy.

Mariners outfield could impress in 2025

The Seattle Mariners' outfield could be one of the league's best in 2025 in the opinion of MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

“This could be one of the most talented outfields in Major League Baseball this year, period,” Morosi said Wednesday during an appearance with Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob. “I feel that strongly about their ability. Now again, they’ve got to put it together. But tools-wise?

“The power of Arozarena and his speed. Robles, his ability to wreak havoc – I think he’s found his revived second home, if you will, in Seattle. And I think Julio is going to have a bounce-back year, too. And we know what his tools are.”

The Mariners are looking to get over the hump in 2025 after an average end to the 2024 season.