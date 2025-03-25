The Seattle Mariners are investing in catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh and the Mariners are agreeing to a $105 million contract extension, per ESPN. The deal starts this season.

The catcher's new deal buys out three years of free agency, per the outlet. It also includes a full no-trade clause, per The Athletic. It will keep the catcher in the Pacific Northwest through the 2030 campaign.

Raleigh and the Mariners have been a solid marriage. In 2024, the catcher batted in 100 RBIs, while also hitting 34 home runs. Seattle is trying to build itself into a power in the American League West.

The 2024 season saw Raleigh have career-highs in at-bats, RBIs and several other statistical categories. He finished the year with a .220 batting average. He also excelled defensively and won a Gold Glove in the 2024 season.

The Mariners finished the 2024 campaign with a 85-77 record.

Cal Raleigh is a vital part of the Mariners offense

Raleigh has found himself increasingly active in the team's offensive strategy. The catcher has seen his home run totals increase each year he has played in Major League Baseball.

Last year, the Mariners catcher led the team in home runs, walks and runs batted in. While the Mariners finished the season with a winning record, their win total wasn't enough to carry them into the postseason.

Raleigh joined the Mariners during the 2021 season. In his career, he has 93 home runs and 251 runs batted in. With this contract, the Mariners clearly hope the catcher can continue his solid production.

This spring, the Mariners catcher is hitting .185 with five home runs and 10 RBIs. He has a .226 on-base percentage, and an OPS of .701. Raleigh was drafted by the Mariners in 2018.

The club starts their season on Thursday, with a game against the Athletics. Fans of the club are expecting big things this year from their team. Seattle last made the postseason in 2022.