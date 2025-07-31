The Seattle Mariners are swinging big — again. And this time, it’s not just about getting to October. It’s about going all the way. After reuniting with slugger Eugenio Suárez in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mariners have made it crystal clear: they believe they can win the World Series in 2025.

Per MLB insider Jon Morosi, Seattle’s internal confidence is sky-high. With starters Logan Gilbert and George Kirby returning to full health, the AL MVP frontrunner Cal Raleigh leading the offense, and new additions like Josh Naylor and now Suárez, the Mariners feel the path to an American League crown is wide open.

“We’re excited to bring Geno back into the clubhouse,” Mariners GM Justin Hollander said. “He’s a proven bat with big-game experience and someone our guys already know and respect.”

Mariners looking to make a postseason push after huge deadline acquisitions

Suárez, who played in Seattle from 2022–23, rejoins a reshaped lineup that suddenly looks like one of the league’s most dangerous. The 34-year-old third baseman is enjoying a monster season, hitting .248 with 36 home runs and a National League-leading 87 RBIs. He now teams up with Raleigh — who also has 41 homers — as Seattle becomes just the second team in MLB history to feature two 50-homer threats in the same lineup, should the duo keep pace.

The deal cost Seattle three prospects, including big-league-ready first baseman Tyler Locklear, but the price was more than worth it for a franchise chasing its first-ever World Series title. Suárez is only under contract through the end of the season, but the short-term impact could be massive. He provides a significant upgrade over rookie Ben Williamson, who had been holding down the hot corner with a solid glove but little offensive production.

Beyond Suárez, Seattle has quietly addressed other needs. The club added left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates to bolster a bullpen that already features Andrés Muñoz, Matt Brash, and Gabe Speier. Ferguson has held lefties to a .167 average this season and brings valuable postseason experience to the table.

The Mariners, 57-52, are currently tied with the Texas Rangers for the final AL Wild Card spot and sit five games behind the division-leading Houston Astros. But the mood in the clubhouse is anything but discouraged.

With a deep rotation (Luis Castillo, Gilbert, Kirby, Bryan Woo), a lights-out bullpen, and a now-balanced offense that includes Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, and Jorge Polanco alongside the big bats, Seattle is betting on talent and chemistry.

“Suárez isn’t just a slugger — he’s a leader,” Morosi noted. “That kind of clubhouse presence matters in October.”

For a team that hasn’t been shy about its championship aspirations, the trade deadline moves were bold, calculated, and just aggressive enough to make the rest of the league take notice. The road won’t be easy. But for the Mariners, the belief is real — and now, so is the firepower.