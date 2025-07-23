The Seattle Mariners are right in the thick of the playoff race this season, and star catcher Cal Raleigh is a big reason why. Raleigh has not only been one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball this season, but he has been one of the most lethal bats in the league overall.

As a result, the records just continue to flow in for the man they call “The Big Dumper,” and that was no different on Tuesday night. With a big fly in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Raleigh tied an insane record set by another legendary switch-hitter, New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle, according to Sarah Langs.

“Cal Raleigh’s 39 home runs tie 1961 Mickey Mantle for most by a switch-hitter in his team’s first 101 games of a season,” Langs wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mantle's 54 home runs in one season is currently the season-long record for a switch hitter, so Raleigh is well within striking distance of that and many more records.

That big swing in the sixth, off of Brewers reliever Nick Mears, ended up being decisive in a 1-0 Mariners win that snapped an 11-game Milwaukee win streak. The Brewers came into this game as both the best and hottest team in baseball, so this win will give Seattle a ton of confidence going forward.

Even in a game where Milwaukee had Jacob Misiorowski going with some of his best stuff on the mound, one swing from Raleigh combined with a great night from Logan Gilbert was enough to get a win for Seattle. That is a formula that can win in the postseason and will make the Mariners a scary opponent for anyone down the stretch of the season.

While the Mariners, currently sitting at 54-47 and firmly holding onto an AL Wild Card Spot, chase their playoff dreams, Raleigh's home run chase will be a fascinating storyline to watch over the rest of the season as he chases even more history.