Leo Rivas had a birthday highlight during the Seattle Mariners' matchup against the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the AL Divisional Series on Friday night.

Rivas is only two seasons into his young MLB career, signing with the Mariners in 2023. He switched time between the minors and majors, making strides in his development as the team began to rely on him more often.

Game 5 took place on his special day, turning 28 years old. He had the chance to commemorate it with a clutch RBI single to left field in the bottom of the seventh innings. It allowed Seattle to tie the game at two runs apiece, knowing the stakes were high in the win-or-go-home contest. MLB broadcaster Jon Morosi had fun with the highlight as he posted on social media.

“Leo Rivas, pinch-hit, game-tying single — ON HIS BIRTHDAY!” Morosi wrote.

How Leo Rivas, Mariners played against Tigers

Article Continues Below

Leo Rivas' birthday highlight turned out to be one of the most important scores in the game. The Mariners and Tigers couldn't decide the matchup with nine innings, taking it all the way to a historic 15 frames.

Seattle and Detroit refused to give each other an inch throughout the extra innings, seeing clutch moments from their respective bullpens and fielding units. However, there was bound to be a big play down the stretch as Jorge Polanco ended up being the one to close out the series with a game-winning RBI single to right field.

The Mariners' bullpen was more than effective against the Tigers' offense during their respective times on the mound. They conceded just eight hits after 51 at-bats, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Greg Kirby started on the mound as he lasted five innings, striking out six batters while allowing three hits and one run. Meanwhile, Luis Castillo earned the win.

The Mariners will look forward to their next series in the AL Championship Series, facing the Toronto Blue Jays. Game 1 will take place on Oct. 12 at 8:03 p.m. ET.