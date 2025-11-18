“Ensuring that Josh remains a Mariner for the long haul was a priority for us,” Dipoto said in a statement, per MLB.com. “Josh’s intelligence, intensity, toughness, and competitiveness show up every day. He’s simply a winner.”

Seattle just finished one of its best seasons in franchise history. The Mariners made the ALCS before bowing to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games.

Mariners hope to make the World Series in 2026 with Josh Naylor

Naylor had a great season playing for the Mariners, and Arizona Diamondbacks. He posted a .295 batting average, with 20 home runs during the regular season.

“I’m going to be a Mariner again and I couldn’t be more excited,” Naylor said in a statement. “From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible. Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They’re electric and support us through and through, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I can’t wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship.”

Naylor was acquired by Seattle ahead of the MLB trade deadline, after playing in Arizona to start the 2025 season. He is part of a high-powered Mariners offense that includes Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez.

Suarez is also a free-agent, and Seattle is working to try and re-sign him.