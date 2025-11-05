Despite winning the AL West and taking the Toronto Blue Jays to seven games in the AL Championship Series (ALCS), the Seattle Mariners once again failed to reach the World Series. Since the franchise's inception in 1977, the Mariners have failed to make it to the Fall Classic every single season. This season's trip to the ALCS was the fourth in Seattle's history, and first since 2001. If the M's hope to return to the ALCS next year, they could be doing so without veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman via X, formerly Twitter, Polanco has turned down his $8 million mutual option, electing to join free agency.

“Jorge Polanco is turning down $8M mutual option,” posted Heyman. “Now a free agent.”

Polanco's decision makes a lot of sense. He joins a decent free agent class at second base, as the Detroit Tigers' Gleyber Torres and Padres' Luis Arraez join Polanco at the top of the group, along with the Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe. There are plenty of suitors out there looking for a readymade starter like Polanco. Furthermore, the Mariners have top prospect Cole Young looking to take over the position. Will Seattle let Polanco leave and give Young full rein at the keystone? Or will the president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, and the front office make another move at second?

Mariners still searching for first World Series berth in 2026

While the Mariners reuniting with Polanco or pursuing another option could happen at the right price, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dipoto and the front office elect to give Young the first shot at second base. Ryan Bliss, another young infielder, could get a crack at the starting role as well.

Young played in 77 games after being called up last summer. While his .211 batting average and .607 OPS weren't too encouraging, there's still plenty of time for the former top prospect to make it up. For now, it appears as if second base is his to lose. Will Young show the form that allowed him to rocket through the minors on his way to Seattle? Or will the Mariners have to turn back to Polanco in the coming months? Whether it's Young, Polanco, or another option at second, the goal remains clear: reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history come next October.