The Seattle Mariners opened MLB Free Agency with a bold move by locking in Josh Naylor on a five-year deal and sending a message about their intent after an ALCS run that fell one win short. But even with that momentum, another decision now defines the Mariners free agency picture. The Mariners front office wants Jorge Polanco back, and the push to re-sign him has moved near the top of the Seattle's offseason plans. Polanco steadied their infield and he delivered timely hits. He became one of the roster’s quiet anchors as the postseason pressure climbed toward that dramatic Game 7 loss to the Blue Jays.

That combination, reliability and fire, is exactly why the Mariners see him as more than a complementary piece. They see him as someone who helps shape a contender’s heartbeat. And in a free-agent market where middle-infield depth thins quickly, Jorge Polanco’s value only grows louder.

The Mariners weigh their next move

Seattle knows how rare this window is. They watched a young core battle through the Tigers in the Wild Card round, then swing toe-to-toe with the Blue Jays under the stadium lights. They felt how close the franchise came to its first World Series trip. Keeping Polanco isn’t just an emotional decision. It’s strategic. It protects lineup balance, preserves infield chemistry, and ensures they don’t replace a trusted veteran with an uncertain gamble.

Still, MLB Free Agency always asks the same question: how far will a team go to keep its own? Other clubs see Polanco’s value. They know he stays healthy, hits in big spots, and fits almost any infield mix. That interest could force Seattle to match or exceed expectations.

But this front office didn’t bring back Naylor just to stall out. They want continuity. They want stability. And they want another shot at October with a roster built to finish the job.

So the real test is simple: will the Mariners push hard enough to keep Polanco in navy and teal for another run?